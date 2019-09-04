O'Connor was re-signed to the Buccaneers' practice squad Tuesday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

O'Connor made a quick return to the team facility, as he was just waived from the active roster Monday when the team needed a roster spot for running back T.J. Logan. The 2017 seventh-round pick hasn't seen regular-action since his rookie campaign, when he suited up for three games.

