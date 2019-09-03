O'Connor was waived by the Buccaneers on Monday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The Buccaneers claimed running back T.J. Logan off waivers Monday, leaving O'Connor as the odd-man-out of the locker room. The 25-year-old played three games for Tampa Bay in 2017 but has yet to record an NFL stat.

