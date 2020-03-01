Patrick Queen: Escapes injury scare
An MRI on Sunday revealed that Queen (hamstring) suffered no structural damage, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The injury looked scary as Queen came up lame, grabbing his left hamstring while running his second leg of the 40-yard dash Saturday. This is extremely positive news for the LSU linebacker, as the injury in more of a tweak, and he "should" be able to to participate in LSU's pro day per Rapoport. It's likely that Queen will be cautious with the injury leading up to the draft, however, as a serious aggravation would likely impact his draft stock.
