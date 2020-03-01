Play

Patrick Queen: Suffers apparent hamstring injury

Queen pulled up while running the 40-yard dash Saturday at the NFL Combine with an apparent left hamstring injury, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Queen delivered a 4.50-second time on his first attempt but still elected to run it again, only to pull up grabbing at his left hamstring. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but anything minor is unlikely to impact the LSU product's draft stock.

