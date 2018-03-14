The Saints have reached an agreement with Robinson on a four-year contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

A 2010 first-round pick, Robinson will return to his first NFL home after pit stops in San Diego, Indianapolis and Philadelphia. In the latter locale, he aided in the Eagles' march to a win in Super Bowl LII, earning 69 percent of the defensive snaps while playing in every game. His stat line included 47 tackles and four interceptions, but he may find it difficult to uphold that standard with Ken Crawley and P.J. Williams in the way for reps opposite stud 2017 Defensive Rookie of the Year Marshon Lattimore.