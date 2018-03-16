Patrick Scales: Won't be back with Chicago
Scales (knee) didn't receive a qualifying offer or minimum tender from the Bears and has become an unrestricted free agent, per the league's official transaction log.
Scales operated as the Bears' long snapper for all 16 games during the 2016 season but tore his ACL in advance of the 2017 campaign and subsequently spent the entire year on injured reserve. It isn't clear where he stands in his recovery but, given the 9-to-12 month timeline that typically accompanies such injuries, Scales should be back to full health well in advance of team training camps in late July.
