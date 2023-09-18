Taylor reverted to the Packers' practice squad Monday.
Taylor was elevated for the second straight week from Green Bay's practice squad, garnering one carry for a yard while operating as the primary backup to AJ Dillon in the Packers' 25-24 loss to Atlanta. If Aaron Jones (hamstring) can't go again in Week 3 versus New Orleans, it's possible Taylor gets elevated again.
