Taylor was picked up by the Packers' practice squad Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Taylor was competing for the No. 3 running back role on Green Bay's depth chart during training camp, but the team ended up going with Emanuel Wilson behind staples Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon. The 25-year-old has bounced back and forth between the Packers' practice squad and active roster the previous two seasons and it is looking like deja vu heading into his third season.
