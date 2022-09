Taylor was reverted to the Packers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction report.

Taylor got the call to be the Packers' No. 3 running back Sunday against the Bears with Kylin Hill (knee) still on the PUP list. However, he never saw the field on offense and only contributed on eight special-teams snaps. With Hill out for at least two more weeks, Taylor will look to earn another chance with the active roster Sunday against the Buccaneers.