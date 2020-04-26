Patrick Taylor: Joining Green Bay

Taylor is expected to sign as an undrafted free agent with the Packers, Jason Wilde of ESPN.com reports.

Taylor was limited to only six games for Memphis last season, but in 2018 he rushed 208 times for 1,122 yards and 16 touchdowns. He'll likely be competing for a spot on the practice squad with Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams being joined by rookie second-round pick AJ Dillon.