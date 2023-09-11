Taylor was reverted to the Packers' practice squad Monday.
Taylor was elevated to the active roster to operate as the Packers' third running back in their 38-20 win over the Bears in Week 1, recording five carries for 22 yards while playing seven offensive snaps. If Aaron Jones (hamstring) is unable to play Sunday in Atlanta, it's possible that Taylor is elevated from the practice squad for a second straight week.
