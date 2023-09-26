Taylor reverted to the Packers' practice squad Monday.

Taylor was elevated for the third contest in a row Sunday, turning three carries into six yards while reeling in three passes for 23 yards in the Packers' 18-17 win over the Saints. The running back logged 29 offensive snaps while operating as the team's primary backup behind AJ Dillon in Green Bay's backfield with Aaron Jones (hamstring) unavailable. If Jones can't play Thursday night versus Detroit, the Packers may have to officially sign Taylor to the 53-man roster since he's already been elevated three times this year.