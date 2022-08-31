The Packers signed Taylor to their practice squad Wednesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
With Kylin Hill (knee) sidelined, Taylor and Tyler Goodson competed during training camp for the No. 3 spot behind Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon. Taylor did his best to earn the job, rushing 18 times for 71 yards while catching three passes for 17 yards across three exhibition contests. However, the Packers opted to keep just two running back on their initial 53-man roster, with the understanding that Amari Rodgers or Randall Cobb could handle emergency RB duties if Jones or Dillon went down with an injury. Regardless, Taylor and Goodson will both be candidates to be elevated on a weekly basis now that they are members of the practice squad.
