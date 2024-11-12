The 49ers signed Taylor to the practice squad Tuesday, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Taylor was waived by the 49ers on Friday to make room on the 53-man roster for the return of Christian McCaffrey from injured reserve. After clearing waivers, Taylor has opted to stay with the 49ers on the practice squad and will be available for a game day elevation in case San Francisco needs depth at running back. Taylor mostly played on special teams in eight regular-season games before the 49ers' Week 9 bye, but he managed to post seven carries for 25 yards and added one catch for 12 yards over that span.