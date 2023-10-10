The Packers waived Taylor on Tuesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Taylor appeared in four of the Packers' opening five games as a practice-squad call-up but was officially signed to the 53-man roster ahead of Monday night's loss to the Raiders. He's carried 11 times for 31 yards on limited chances behind Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon. Taylor is a candidate to return to Green Bay's practice squad should he clear waivers.