Brown (knee/ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Lions in Munich.

Brown, who hasn't played since Week 7, was able to practice in a limited fashion Wednesday through Friday before being deemed questionable for Sunday's contest. The Patriots' marquee offseason acquisition has had trouble staying on the field to this point, but following a two-game absence, he'll return to bolster a WR corps that also includes DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins, Efton Chism and Kyle Williams. In three games thus far, Brown has compiled a 9/101/0 receiving line on 20 targets, but he's capable of bringing a higher level of productivity to the table going forward, provided he's able to avoid any further injury setbacks.