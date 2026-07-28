Patriots' A.J. Brown: Chemistry not there yet with Maye

The chemistry between Brown and Drake Maye has been noticeably off through the first three days of training camp, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.

Maye has completed just one of seven passes with an interception when targeting Brown in team drills through the first three days of practice. The lone completion was a wide-open quick out, and the duo is "far off" on deeper routes. It's not time to panic, of course, with 43 days before the start of the regular season to iron out any issues. Brown is currently being drafted as a top-20 pick in best-ball formats.