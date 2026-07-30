Patriots' A.J. Brown: Clicks with Maye on Thursday

During Thursday's padded practice, Brown and QB Drake Maye routinely connected throughout the session, Mark Daniels of MassLive.com reports.

Per Daniels, through the first four days of training camp, Maye went 4-of-9 with an interception when targeting Brown. On Thursday, the duo connected four times on five targets, including a TD on the quarterback's final throw of the practice. In any case, as Brown gains reps with his new offense, his chemistry with Maye should continue to solidify, and as the coming season approaches, steady volume should be the norm for him, while operating as the clear-cut top option in a WR corps that also includes Romeo Doubs, Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas, Kyle Williams and Efton Chism.