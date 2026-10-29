Brown (ankle/knee) was officially listed as a non-participant at Thursday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Thursday's injury report confirms earlier reporting from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network that Brown isn't practicing Thursday. According to Rapoport, Brown recently had a knee issue flare up, which has the wide receiver's status for Sunday's game against the Dolphins in doubt. Brown has six catches for 75 yards on 16 targets in two games since returning from a four-game absence due to an ankle injury.