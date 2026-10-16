Head coach Mike Vrabel said Friday that the Patriots won't make a call on Brown's (ankle) status for Sunday's game against the Jets until Saturday, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

Since the Patriots designated Brown for return from injured reserve Wednesday, he logged back-to-back limited sessions to begin Week 6 prep, but the team won't make a decision to activate him until it's absolutely required to do so (by 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday). If he's given the green light to play for the first time since Week 1, when he sustained a right high-ankle sprain, he'll rejoin a New England receiving corps currently populated by Romeo Doubs, DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism and Kyle Williams.