Head coach Mike Vrabel said Wednesday that the Patriots are designating Brown (ankle) for return from injured reserve, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Brown has missed the required four games while on IR due to the right high-ankle sprain that he sustained in a Week 1 loss at Seattle. While the Patriots offense initially sputtered without its big offseason addition, QB Drake Maye has come to life the last two games, and getting Brown back in the fold perhaps will help stabilize the situation further. Nevertheless, Brown will need to put himself in a position to play again, and Wednesday's injury report will reveal his baseline activity level as New England begins prep for Sunday's contest against the Jets.