Brown (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant on Thursday's practice estimate.

Mike Reiss of ESPN.com relayed earlier this week that Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel didn't anticipate Brown playing Sunday against the Chargers, and the wideout's consecutive 'DNP' listings Wednesday and Thursday haven't changed that narrative. Friday's final injury report will clarify whether Brown has any chance of playing this weekend, but on the plus side for the Patriots, it's possible that fellow WR Romeo Doubs (shoulder) could be activated off IR ahead of Week 12 action.