Brown (hamstring) is expected to miss multiple weeks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

New England's trade for Brown is going down as one the team would definitely prefer to reverse. He's shown no chemistry with Drake Maye (ankle) and hasn't looked healthy since injuring his ankle in the first half of the Week 1 game against the Seahawks. Brown also appears to have lost multiple steps with his downfield speed due to the laundry list of lower-body injuries that now includes ankle, knee and hamstring issues in 2026. The Patriots will play out the string on a lost season without Maye and Brown for several more weeks. Look for Mack Hollins, Romeo Doubs (shoulder) when healthy, DeMario Douglas, Kyle Williams and Efton Chism to pick up the slack at wideout with Brown on the shelf again.