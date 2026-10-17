Brown (ankle) will likely be activated from injured reserve to play Sunday against the Jets, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Brown logged a trio of limited practices during Week 6 prep, but it appears the veteran wide receiver has progressed enough in his recovery from a right-ankle sprain to be activated from injured reserve. Assuming he's activated from IR by the 4:00 p.m. ET deadline Saturday, Brown will slot right back into the WR1 spot and provide a significant boost in the passing game while leading the Patriots' wide receiver group that also consists of Romeo Doubs, DeMario Douglas and Efton Chism.