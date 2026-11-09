Brown (knee) is trending toward traveling with the Patriots for their trip to Munich, where the team will face the Lions this coming weekend, according to Mark Daniels of MassLive.com.

Per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, coach Mike Vrabel indicated that for now the team plans for the wideout to make the trip, but a decision on that front has yet to be locked in. In Brown's second consecutive missed game, Sunday against the Packers, DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins, Efton Chism and Kyle Williams handled the Patriots' Week 9 WR duties.