Brown (hamstring) wasn't on the field Monday for the Patriots' unofficial practice session, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said earlier Monday that he doesn't anticipate Brown being available for Sunday's game against the Chargers, so the veteran wideout's absence from practice hardly comes as a surprise. The Patriots will likely wait until they post their final Week 12 injury report Friday before formally ruling Brown out in what would mark his seventh missed game of the season. Brown was previously sidelined from Weeks 2 through 5 due to a right high-ankle sprain and Weeks 8 and 9 after a knee issue flared up.