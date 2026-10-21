Brown (ankle) does not carry an injury designation going into Thursday's game against the Bears.

Brown turned in a full practice Wednesday, and that was enough to take him off the injury report going into the Week 7 primetime matchup with Chicago. He returned from a four-game absence in Week 6 and played 76 percent of the offensive snaps against the Jets, recording three catches for 27 yards on 10 targets. Brown and the Patriots will face a Bears defense that allows 9.8 yards per target to opposing receivers.