Brown secured three of 10 targets for 27 yards in the Patriots' 26-19 win over the Jets on Sunday and fumbled once but recovered.

Brown's return from a four-game absence due to an ankle injury largely fell flat, but it could have been a lot more productive had it not been for his clear drop on a nicely thrown deep pass from Drake Maye early in the second quarter. Brown has already seen 23 targets from Maye over the two games the star receiver has suited for, so the chemistry is bound to continue to blossom once they finally have an uninterrupted stretch of games to work together. Brown won't have to wait long to try and atone, however, as the Patriots are back in action Thursday night on the road against the Bears.