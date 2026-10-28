Brown was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to knee and ankle injuries.

The Patriots are remaining cautious with Brown, who is apparently nursing a knee issue in addition to getting continued maintenance for the high-ankle sprain that kept him out for four games. Brown was limited in two practices ahead of a Thursday night game against the Bears but still played 92 percent of the offensive snaps in the 30-24 loss. A similar rep-management plan could be in place for Brown going into Sunday's game against the Dolphins.