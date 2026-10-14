Brown (ankle) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.

The Patriots designated Brown for return from injured reserve earlier Wednesday, opening up a 21-day window wherein the star wideout can be evaluated for a return to the active roster. Though Brown operated with a cap on his reps in his first practice session since Week 1, he could be a candidate to be activated ahead of Sunday's game against the Jets. The Patriots will see if Brown can upgrade to full practice participation Thursday or Friday before making a decision on his status heading into the weekend.