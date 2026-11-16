Brown (hamstring) was spotted limping out of the locker room following Sunday's Week 10 loss to Detroit, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.

Brown returned from a two-game absence caused by ankle and knee injuries to suit up Sunday in Munich, Germany. However, the veteran wideout suffered a hamstring injury while making a catch in the third quarter and wasn't able to return to the contest. Brown didn't speak to reporters following the defeat, and head coach Mike Vrabel said the team would "see what the severity of that [injury] is once we get back and kind of go from there." New England is on bye Week 11, but it's far from certain Brown will be able to suit up the next time the team plays, which will be Sunday, Nov. 29, against the Chargers.