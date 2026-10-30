Brown (ankle/knee) is questionable for Sunday's game at Miami, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Patriots coach Mike Vrabel deemed Brown questionable after Friday's practice, in which the wideout didn't participate. Vrabel told reporters that Brown's knee flared up during Wednesday's practice and prevented him from finishing the session, per Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald. Brown then missed practice Thursday and Friday, putting his availability in serious doubt ahead of a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff at Miami on Sunday.