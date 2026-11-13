Brown (knee/ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

The same applies to RB Rhamondre Stevenson (knee), with coach Mike Vrabel having said "pretty good" when asked before Friday's practice about his view on how the duo was progressing toward playing this weekend. Fortunately for those considering Brown (who was listed as limited at practice Wednesday through Friday) in Week 10 fantasy lineups, his status will be known before the first wave of games Sunday, with a 9:30 am ET kickoff in Munich scheduled.