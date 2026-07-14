Patriots' A.J. Brown: May help create favorable matchups

Patriots' safety Kevin Byard suggests that the presence of a top-tier No. 1 wide receiver like his teammate Brown shifts the philosophy of how opponents want to play defense, a context that should benefit QB Drake Maye, Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports.

On that topic, Byard -- who previously played with Brown in Tennessee and Philadelphia -- compared the wideout's looming effect on defenses to how he and the Bears previously managed facing Justin Jefferson twice a year. "When I was in Chicago...for the most part, you need(ed) to point out where Jefferson was on every single play," Byard said, while adding that it will be "the same thing" for opposing defenders this season "with A.J" in terms of assessing where he lines up on any given play. Per Evan Lazar of the team's official site, Brown has "come as advertised" since joining the Patriots, and while the team's new pass catcher initially repped mostly at outside receiver upon his arrival, it's possible that offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels could look to move Brown around the formation in order to create favorable matchups, providing Maye with options even if his top read is covered. As training camp approaches, Brown is poised to see steady volume in his first year with New England while leading a WR corps that also added Romeo Doubs via free agency, with returnees Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas and Kyle Williams also in the mix for targets that don't go to the newcomers now atop the depth chart.