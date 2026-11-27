Brown (hamstring) wasn't present for Friday's practice, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

With Brown set to log three straight practice 'DNPs' this week, there's a solid chance that he'll be officially ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers later Friday. If that ends up being the case, Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism and Kyle Williams would be the Patriots' available WRs on the active roster, though it's possible that Romeo Doubs (shoulder) will be activated from IR ahead of Week 12 action.