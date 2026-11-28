The Patriots placed Brown (hamstring) on injured reserve Saturday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Brown had already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers due to a hamstring injury that he sustained in Week 10 against the Lions. His placement on IR means he'll be required to miss at least the next four games, so the earliest that Brown can return is Week 16 against the Jets. With Romeo Doubs (shoulder) also on IR, that leaves Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism and Kyle Williams as the Patriots' top wide receivers for Week 12.