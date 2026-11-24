Brown (hamstring) wasn't spotted on the field for Tuesday's unofficial practice, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

New England won't publish its next injury report until Wednesday, but Brown seems unlikely to practice in any capacity this week after head coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that he didn't anticipate the wideout playing this Sunday against the Chargers. Assuming Brown ends up being ruled out for the Week 12 contest, the Patriots will be left with Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism and Kyle Williams as its main options at receiver.