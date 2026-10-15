Brown (ankle) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice, Mark Daniels of MassLive reports.

Brown has logged a pair of limited practice sessions since being designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday. He said Thursday that his availability for Sunday's game against the Jets is "up in the air." The decision regarding whether to play is out of Brown's hands, as his availability will be determined by head coach Mike Vrabel in consultation with team doctors. Brown has once more chance remaining to upgrade to full participation Friday before New England releases Week 6 injury designations. He would need to be added back onto the active roster before being eligible to play.