Brown (hamstring) won't return to Sunday's game against the Lions, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

Brown was initially deemed questionable to return after his exit, but now the WR's next chance to see game action will arrive Nov. 29 versus the Chargers, following the Patriots' bye. In his return from a two-game absence, Brown had caught two of his six targets for 27 yards prior to hurting his hamstring. Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism and Kyle Williams will handle New England's wide receiver duties for the remainder of Sunday's contest.