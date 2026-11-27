Brown (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

With Brown unavailable following the Patriots' Week 11 bye, Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism and Kyle Williams are in line to handle the team's WR duties in Tommy DeVito's first regular-season start at QB. Meanwhile, Romeo Doubs (shoulder) isn't likely to be activated from IR this weekend, so it looks like the earliest either of New England's top two wideouts could be available is Dec. 6 against the Bills.