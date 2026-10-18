Brown (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, is expected to be active and play "a good amount" of snaps, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Assuming Brown is officially cleared when the Patriots release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. ET kickoff, he'll suit up for the first time since the season opener, when his team debut came to an early end after he sustained a right high-ankle sprain. Following a four-week absence, Brown made his return to practice Wednesday and was a limited participant for three straight sessions before being activated from injured reserve Saturday. Though the Patriots could monitor his playing time to some extent, Brown sounds like he's on track to handle something close to a starter-level snap count.