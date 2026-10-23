Brown brought in three of six targets for 48 yards in the Patriots' 30-24 loss to the Bears on Thursday.

Brown entered the night looking to put a fairly forgettable Week 6 return from injury behind him, but the veteran wideout could only slightly improve his numbers in the high-scoring loss. He was fairly quiet until the second half, when he had 16- and 14-yard grabs. Brown did finish second in targets on the night for New England, but Drake Maye focused most on tight end Hunter Henry and running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who saw a combined 12 targets. With Romeo Doubs (IR, shoulder) out for at least three more games, Brown will have a chance to see elevated volume in a Week 8 road matchup against the Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 1.