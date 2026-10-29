Brown (knee/ankle) is sidelined Thursday by a knee issue that flared up, and the wide receiver's status for Sunday against the Dolphins is up in the air, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Brown is contending with a new knee injury in addition to the ankle injury through which he has played the last two weeks after missing the previous four. The wideout's fantasy managers should start forming contingency plans in case he sits out Sunday against the Dolphins, though Brown could change the narrative by returning to practice Friday.