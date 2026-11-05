Brown (ankle/knee) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Thursday's injury report confirms Brown's absence after he wasn't spotted earlier in the day. Brown has missed the team's first two practices leading up to Sunday's game against the Packers, suggesting he's fighting an uphill battle in his effort to avoid missing a second consecutive game. He has dressed for only three of New England's first eight games. DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism, Kyle Williams and possibly Mack Hollins (calf) would lead the Patriots' wide receiver room Sunday if Brown sits again.