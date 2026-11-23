Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said that he doesn't anticipate Brown (hamstring) playing Sunday against the Chargers, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Brown exited the Patriots' 35-10 loss to the Lions in Munich on Nov. 15 due to the hamstring injury, and the wideout still needs more time to heal following the team's Week 11 bye. Vrabel noted that Brown won't practice Monday, and unless the 29-year-old receiver is able to get back on the field in some capacity by Friday, he'll likely be formally ruled out for the matchup with the Chargers heading into the weekend. With Brown expected to be out of the mix for Week 12, Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism and Kyle Williams will be the main receivers available for quarterback Tommy DeVito, who will be making his first start of the season in place of the injured Drake Maye (fibula).