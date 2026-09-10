Coach Mike Vrabel didn't have an update on Brown (ankle) after Wednesday's loss at Seattle in which the wide receiver left early due to injury, Taylor Kyles of CLNSMedia.com reports.

Brown exited early in the third quarter after his right ankle was rolled up on by a Seahawks defender as he was attempting to gather in a pass from QB Drake Maye. Brown eventually was ruled out later in the second half, ending Week 1 with three catches (on four targets) for 26 yards. He likely will undergo a battery of tests to hone in on the extent of the injury, especially after being spotted in a walking boot postgame, per Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald.