Brown (knee/ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Ian Rapoport of ESPN and NFL Network reports.

Brown entered the weekend with the questionable tag despite being held out of practice Friday, and it looks like the knee injury that flared up Wednesday is severe enough for the veteran wide receiver to miss Sunday's AFC East tilt. With Brown sidelined, the Patriots' pass-catching group will be led by DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism and tight end Hunter Henry. Brown's next opportunity to play is Week 9 against the Packers on Sunday, Nov. 8.