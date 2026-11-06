Brown (knee) won't be available for Sunday's game against the Packers, Mark Daniels of Masslive.comreports.

Following a trio of consecutive DNPs, Brown is slated to sit out a second consecutive contest. In his absence, DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism and Kyle Williams are available to handle Week 9 duties, while Mack Hollins (calf) -- who has been designated to return from IR -- is a candidate to be activated this weekend, and if that occurs he could step into a key role in his return to the lineup. As for Brown's potential availability for the Patriots' Week 10 contest versus the Lions in Munich, coach Mike Vrabel indicated that he doesn't know yet, per Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald.