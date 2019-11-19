Play

Butler posted a sack during Sunday's 17-10 win over the Eagles.

Butler, 25, only has 16 tackles on the year, but he's racked up 5.5 sacks in 10 games. Because he does most of his damage in opposing backfields, Butler's value in IDP formats cannot be understated, but his role in New England does have a limited scope which does impact his fantasy ceiling.

