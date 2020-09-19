site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Patriots' Adam Butler: Considered questionable
RotoWire Staff
The Patriots have listed Butler (shoulder) as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Seahawks.
Butler was limited at practice all week, rendering his questionable designation as not all that surprising. Deatrich Wise would be in line for increased snaps should he ultimately get ruled out.
